How about a few Carolina and Duke jokes | My 2 Cents

Eric Chilton gives both UNC and Duke fans some trash talk ammo heading into this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 48 hours until one of the biggest college basketball games in history. So what better time to beef up on your trash talk if you are a Carolina or Duke fan.

I scoured the internet to find some of the best jokes for both sides of this crazy rivalry....believe me when I say it was hard to find jokes that I could say on television. LOL.

So here ya go.

How many UNC student-athletes does it take to change a light bulb? None. Their tutors do it for them.

What do you call a beautiful girl on Duke's campus? A visitor.

Why is it that every time I set my DVR to record "The Biggest Loser" I only get UNC basketball games?

What's the difference between God and Coach K? God doesn't think he's Coach K.

How do you get a UNC grad to leave your doorstep? You pay for the pizza.

What is the difference between a 3-week old puppy and a Duke fan? Eventually, the puppy will stop whining.