My 2 Cents: When Eric Chilton has control of the household.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So this weekend I am on my own with an 11 and an 8-year-old. My wife Leslie is out of town. So let me lay out the game plan when a hubby has total control of the kids.
So tonight we will go to the pool where they serve burgers and hot dogs...easy. Then tomorrow morning, breakfast is a sugary bowl of cereal followed by take-out for lunch. Then I'm throwing a party.... because I can. Then the kids will go to bed about 1 to 2 hours later than normal. They will have a wonderful Saturday. Bathing will resume on Monday when the Mom returns.
Now on Sunday, the frantic clean-up will happen just like in The Cat In The Hat when they had to clean extensively before the parents get home.
So, in case I'm not here on Monday you'll know why. Leslie will not be very happy with me. Wish me luck. But that's just My 2 Cents.