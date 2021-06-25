My 2 Cents: When Eric Chilton has control of the household.

Eric Chilton talks about his weekend ahead and his plans for the kiddos.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So this weekend I am on my own with an 11 and an 8-year-old. My wife Leslie is out of town. So let me lay out the game plan when a hubby has total control of the kids.

So tonight we will go to the pool where they serve burgers and hot dogs...easy. Then tomorrow morning, breakfast is a sugary bowl of cereal followed by take-out for lunch. Then I'm throwing a party.... because I can. Then the kids will go to bed about 1 to 2 hours later than normal. They will have a wonderful Saturday. Bathing will resume on Monday when the Mom returns.

Now on Sunday, the frantic clean-up will happen just like in The Cat In The Hat when they had to clean extensively before the parents get home.