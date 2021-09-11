My 2 Cents: It's the little things

Eric Chilton talks about how his wife does things differently than he does and how he lives by two words, "Adjust and accept".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Its time for My 2 Cents and today I'm talking about the little differences that we have with our spouses and how we handle them. Now, these are the small things not the large issues. Those are for another My 2 Cents. But I have learned to live with these little things by saying these two words. Adjust and accept. Easy as that.

So, my first example is the classic kitchen junk drawer. Most of us had that growing up but my wife's version of a junk drawer is anything but junky. I mean look at this thing. Individual bins for everything. I hate to admit it but you know exactly where everything is.

And then there's the kids' leftover milk. When they finish their milk there may be 1/4" in the cup but my wife will save it in the fridge. My kids are so used to it they just add more milk and keep rolling. I would've tossed it and put the cup in the dishwasher.

And lastly there's the soap bar in the bathroom. When you get down to that last sliver of soap most of us would toss it and move on. Not my wife. She takes the time to actually work the sliver into the next bar of soap.

Well, at least I never have to worry about her wasting anything. Just remember folks. Adjust and accept. LOL