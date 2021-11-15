My 2 Cents: It's the little things

Eric Chilton talks about how sometimes the little things can really set him off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know, you've probably heard the old saying 'it is the little things. That usually means the little acts of kindness can go a long way but today I'm looking in the opposite direction. How the little things that go wrong can be so frustrating. LOL

So there are a few small things that really make me happy. Like enjoying the wonderful taste of a Diet Mountain Dew. But over the past few months every time I go to the breakroom to get my beloved soda...it won't come out of the machine!!

Yes, there he sits. In slot C-5. Laughing at me. I swipe my card. The card is approved. Every time I punch in the code the LED screen says it's sold out. Im staring at it. It is NOT sold out. And upon further inspection, there's even a second Diet Mountain Dew laughing at me in the bottom of the machine!

So the torture continues until the vending guy shows up and repopulates the empty racks. But until then I walk in every day and do it again like it's actually going to work this time.

Maybe I need to drink more water as my wife says. Wait a minute. Maybe she is behind this!!