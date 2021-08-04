My 2 Cents: Lessons adults can learn from kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was reading an article recently about lessons that we can learn from kids and a couple of things jumped out at me. One was to actually feel your feelings. In other words, allow yourself to express your emotions. Think of a little kid. They are never afraid to show how they're feeling, right on their face. You can plainly see if they are mad, sad, happy, ecstatic, or even angry. As adults, we tend to hide our feelings. Don't let 'em see you sweat, right? Well, suppressing emotions is never healthy. Kids are teaching us lessons and they don't even know it.
Then there's the curiosity of a child. Kids love to push buttons, pull knobs, open doors, and flick switches. They get excitement out of the little things in life and they aren't afraid to show it. The bottom line is we shouldn't be afraid to show excitement and curiosity. Looking cool isn't what we were always told it was. Again, kids and their simple worlds are giving us wisdom.
Simply put. Watch your kids. As the old book said, "Everything I Need To Know About Life I Learned in Kindergarten".