My 2 Cents: Lessons adults can learn from kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was reading an article recently about lessons that we can learn from kids and a couple of things jumped out at me. One was to actually feel your feelings. In other words, allow yourself to express your emotions. Think of a little kid. They are never afraid to show how they're feeling, right on their face. You can plainly see if they are mad, sad, happy, ecstatic, or even angry. As adults, we tend to hide our feelings. Don't let 'em see you sweat, right? Well, suppressing emotions is never healthy. Kids are teaching us lessons and they don't even know it.