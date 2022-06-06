My 2 Cents: Life's moments

Eric Chilton talks about a life moment that he saw at his son's 5th grade graduation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know every now and then you get one of those "life moments" that either touches you or maybe teaches you a lesson. They are things that you never forget. Well, I had one of those last week at my son's 5th grade graduation.

There was a kid named Jacob who is on the Autism spectrum. All the kids in his class knew and loved Jacob. I didn't know the backstory when I saw Jacob do what he did at the ceremony so I wasn't aware but after getting his medal signifying graduating 5th grade we walked to the edge of the stage and started his song. "Are ya' ready kids?" he yelled. To which the ENTIRE 5th grade responded, "Aye Aye, Captain!"

I recognized this as the Spongebob Squarepants theme song. Jacob yelled the entire song and sang it with the entire group. It was beautiful to see all the kids, even the ones not in his particular 5th-grade class sing this song with him. It was a beautiful example of kids' hearts and how they lift him up and support him. Later I found out that he does this occasionally with his class during the year.

I loved it. I will never forget the example that this group of 11 and 12-year-olds set for all the adults there that day.