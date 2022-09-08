My 2 Cents: Losing the celebrities you grew up with

Eric Chilton talks about how we cope with losing the celebrities that were such a part of our childhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm feeling a little nostalgic. I'm sure you've heard the news that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 she had battled breast cancer multiple times and she died yesterday.

It made me start thinking. You know, you reminisce, right? I grew up with brothers and sisters that were 13 to 17 years older than me so I listened to a lot of their '70s music when I was a kid. Then, of course, Grease came out and I was in middle school, the perfect age for that, and I was obsessed with that movie. I found myself Googling a lot of her songs and listening to them on YouTube and it made me realize that they are a piece of our past and I felt like I have a slight hole in my heart for their passing. For me, Michael Jackson, Prince and then who would become my career idle Johnny Carson, when all of those passed away I felt like there was a little hole in me but today I've been thinking about this and I realized that what they did was give us a piece of them.

So instead of us thinking that now I have a little hole in me because all these people that I grew up watching and loving over the years are called home, I need to change my viewpoint. Now, I'm going to take those gifts they gave us through their talents and cherish them. Then go back and listen to their music, watch their shows, watch their movies and relive that because that keeps them alive for us. It's sort of the same thing we do with people in our lives on a personal level when they pass away.

Don't think of it as a hole in your heart, think about how big that hole would be if they hadn't given us the gift of their talents.