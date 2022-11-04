My 2 Cents: Man-Looking

Eric Chilton discusses the term for when a woman asks a man to get something out of the fridge and he can't find it even when it's in plain sight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So men, listen up. How many times has this happened to you?

Your wife asks you to get something out of the fridge or say the pantry. Then when you open the door and look around, it's nowhere to be found. After which she walks up and pulls it from right in front of your face!

This is so common that it even has a name now. They call it "Man Looking" or "Doing a Man-Scan".

I got so tired of my wife pointing this out to me that I went out to look for research concerning this...and I found it!

According to research mentioned by Live Science.com, there is actually a scientifically based reason for this.

The article cited a study done at the City University of New York that said that it's a documented fact that the structure of men's eyes versus women's eyes are actually different. Men see motion better than women while females see color shade and shape better than men. The article suggests that it goes back to when men would need to hunt and gather for food for the family.

An example of this is the statistic of color blindness. Every 1 in 12 men is color blind while for women it's 1 in 200!

So, in conclusion, I want my wife to stop giving me such a hard time. It's an actual thing!!

So, if you could just get the sour creme to run across the shelf I would see it right away.