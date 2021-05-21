My 2 Cents: Mask confusion/anxiety

Eric Chilton discusses the transition back to "no mask".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So now it begins. The transition to NOT wearing our masks. Our little friend tagged along with us for more than a year. We didn't go ANYWHERE without "little buddy". And while there are still a few places we have to wear masks, most places are not requiring them. But have we become attached to the mask?

I read an article recently where a psychologist said that for some people the mask has become a security blanket of sorts. Some felt safe in their "mask bubble" when they were wearing it...and now they are asked to de-mask? Anxiety is sure to follow. However, they too will adjust back to normal over time. Let's face it. No one will be mad at them for wearing a mask longer.

But then there are people like me. I can't wait to ditch it. However, I am extremely respectful of others so I just want to do the right thing. But frequently I find myself walking into a business and forgetting to look at the signage at the door to see if they still require masks. Then I end up looking like some sort of spy as I tentatively hold my mask halfway up to my face as I glance from side to side quickly to see what the majority of folks are doing.

Now, to be clear...this looks more suspect than if I'd just worn the darn thing in at the beginning and then took it off as I sat down. But I've never been known for my "smooth moves" that's for sure.

The bottom line here? Just stop and read. It takes us back to Kindergarten. Just read. That's all it takes. Then you'll know and you can enter with style. And not like the hesitant shifty-eyed Eric Chilton.