My 2 Cents: More dad jokes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know as a parent it's my job to embarrass my kids and nothing accomplishes that better than a few good Dad Jokes.
So, here are some of my favorites.
My wife asked me recently where I get all that good candy all the time. I said I always have a few Twix up my sleeve.
I used to run a dating service for chickens but I found it hard to make hens meet.
What do you call a pile of hay in church? Christian Bale.
I just found out I am color-blind. The news just came right out of the purple!
After his crop died, why did the farmer try a career in music? Because he had all those sick beets.
You're welcome. And that's just My 2 Cents. Happy weekend!