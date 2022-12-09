My 2 Cents: More dad jokes

Eric Chilton says it's a sure-fire way to embarrass his kids. So, here come the dad jokes!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know as a parent it's my job to embarrass my kids and nothing accomplishes that better than a few good Dad Jokes.

So, here are some of my favorites.

My wife asked me recently where I get all that good candy all the time. I said I always have a few Twix up my sleeve.

I used to run a dating service for chickens but I found it hard to make hens meet.

What do you call a pile of hay in church? Christian Bale.

I just found out I am color-blind. The news just came right out of the purple!

After his crop died, why did the farmer try a career in music? Because he had all those sick beets.