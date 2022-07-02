My 2 Cents: My pocket square invention

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today I want to talk about the pocket square. This little guy has been a staple of American suits dating back to the 1920's and 30's. We have loved them for decades but my question is this. Have you ever tried to fold one of these things! Nealrly impossible to get that little line right. Now some of my friends at the mens clothing store just said to stuff them in the pocket and let a little hang out and don't worry about it. I couldn't do that. I wanted mine to look sleek. So, I took a piece of paper and folded it to it looked like the perfect pocket square with two little peaks sticking out of the pocket. And voila! There it is. The perfect, albeit fake, pocket square!