My 2 Cents: My retirement job!

Eric Chilton discovered his retirement job on a recent beach trip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, it's time for My 2 Cents and today I'm talking about a retirement job.

I still have a ways to go but I'm in my 50s and you start thinking about this in your 50s.

So, what would I do that would be a fun part-time job in retirement?

I thought about everything in the world but last week my family and I went to Holden Beach and I found my retirement job.

I introduce you to the cruising tiki bar.

I have never in my life seen anything like this. I saw it at the end of the dock and I said ...what is that? I got a little bit closer and then upon arrival, as I walked out, I realized that it is a floating bar that basically cruises up and down the intercoastal waterway with as many as six people around it.

It even had a little captain's wheel in the middle. So, everybody sits on their little stools up to the bar where the captain is driving. There's also a first-mate to help out.

The captain told me that it's about an hour and a half tour along the waterway. How much fun would that be? Now, those of you that know me well know that I can't stop talking. So, it would be great to be driving that little octagonal boat and talking to people all day.

So now you'll know where to find me in about 10 years or so. If you're down at the coast look for me floating down the Intercoastal Waterway.

Oh, but don't tell my wife about another one of my hair-brained ideas.