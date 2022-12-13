My 2 Cents: Our love for Christmas music

Eric Chilton talks about how popular holiday tunes are and how much money they bring in for the artists and the industry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of the year when Christmas music fills the air. There are those that are our faves and some we love to loathe. But either way, they are extremely popular. So, I looked at Spotify to see some of the more popular ones and I'll bet you could guess which one is streamed the most. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

That song starts streaming in early November. That makes sense since she is the self-proclaimed queen of Christmas and uses social media to announce the beginning of the season. Her famous tune is streamed 2 to 4 million times a day in early November and that can almost double in the heart of December.

In fact, Spotify says that it is the only Christmas song in the "one billion club" of streams and rakes in about $25,000 a day!

In the number two slot of Spotify's top streamed Christmas songs is Brenda Lee's "Rockin Around The Christmas Tree" and then Wham's "Last Christmas". Each of these gets 5 to 6 million streams a day.

Now, you can imagine most of the rest of the lists are the typical White Christmas and Rudolphs of the world but there are a few that we aren't sure why they were on the list like Harry Styles's "As It Was" and Sam Smith's "Unholy"

Anyway, enjoy your tunes folks....there are only about 3 weeks left in the holiday season.

Now, I just need to find a song that pays ME $25,000... per day.