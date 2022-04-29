My 2 Cents: Peace of mind

Eric Chilton talks about how we all need to take time for a break every now and again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, ask anyone that knows me and they will tell you that I burn the candle at SIX ends! My wife is on me all the time to take a few pots off the stove. I'll admit that it is a fact. I need to relax and get my mind centered once and a while.

Recently I was out for a shoot on a story and I went to the Paul Ceiner Botanical Gardens in Kernersville. I'm embarrassed to say that I've lived in the Triad for most of my life and I had never been there. Well, let me tell you that this place is like an oasis. Even though it is somewhat in the middle of it all in Kernersville it is like a hidden gem.

The scenery was incredibly beautiful and I found myself relaxing and letting go of the stress and anxiety. The greenery, the grass, the decorated landscapes and beautiful walkways all combine to make you leave it at the door as we like to say.

Life is inherently stressful but at least now I know another place to go in my life that is a natural anti-anxiety medication for the soul.

So, I suggest that you find your own place to release it all but if you can't you should consider these gardens. You may never leave.