My 2 Cents: People who touch your heart

Eric Chilton celebrates those people who touch you and leave a mark in your heart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are those people that leave a mark on your heart. I don't mean it in a bad way. I mean in a purely positive and sentimental way. I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago.

They touched me. Their relationship was something most people dream about and as I talked to Eric about his life it became clear that this man and this woman were the epitomai of love.

Let's talk about Eric first. I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

He opened up to me about his past. Drug addiction and even prison. But now that he has straightened himself out he was missing one last piece to the puzzle. LaDonna.

She is a musician and singer as well and the two "finished" each other.

I interviewed them both recently about the Grammy nomination and just how big this is for his career..but the conversation always circles back to "THEM" not "HIM".

His love is selfless for his wife and she is the exact same way.

It just made me realize that there are those that connect on such a deep level, such a great foundation that everything else can be built on that.

So, be sure to watch the Grammys (Right here on WFMYNews2 in February). OF course, we are cheering for him to win but remember...win or lose, to Eric... he's already won.