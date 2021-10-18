My 2 Cents: Pillow Talk

Eric Chilton says his wife is obsessed with throw pillows that have words or sayings on them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, if you walked into our home I feel sure you might raise an eyebrow at one feature that runs from one room to the next. I call it "Pillow Talk". But basically, it is my wife's obsession with throw pillows with cute sayings or words on them. Oh yes, it is a thing. Home. Gather. Family. Love. Pumpkin Everything. Thankful, and the list goes on. Now don't get me wrong...I appreciate the sentiment. But there are A LOT of them.

When I brought it up to her recently I could see the realization pour across her face as the sheepish grin appeared. So, the list you just read is just for fall, there is a Christmas set and even a summer set. The wisdom permeates all seasons and holidays. It knows no limits. Now, all of that aside she also has some dish towels that really crack me up. "I drink a little, but I love Jesus" is one of my favorites along with "My house is run by a tiny army that I invented myself". Not bad. Truly funny. But now I must convince her that although mildly entertaining, our couches look like a Hallmark store had a baby with a dictionary.