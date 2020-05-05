My 2 Cents: Quarantine hair...it's a thing

Eric Chilton talks about not getting a haircut for weeks on end and the craziness that goes along with it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven't heard of the hashtag #quarantinehair then you are missing out. My hair grows very fast. In fact, I usually have to get it cut about every three weeks. I haven't had a haircut in over double that time. It's killing me!

If you aren't familiar with quarantine hair, let me introduce you to the images on Twitter using the hashtag.

Now, I suffer from the same thing. My hair is a force of the universe. My entire life, I have had a thick big head of hair. Thank God I grew up in the '70s and '80s when big hair was okay. Now, my hair has its own ZIP code!

Someone accused me yesterday of going to get my haircut and violating the rules of the land. Well, let me tell you that I have not been to get a haircut. First of all, they're closed...but if you don't believe me, then look at my Facebook post!

The truth is in the pics.

So there. No haircut. And yes, I am going crazy. I have to put a giant mound of product in my hair every morning to tame the beast. It's a wonder I don't slide off my pillow at night. I may be so excited when I do get my hair cut...I may livestream it. Stay tuned.

Until then....enjoy more #quarantinehair pics.