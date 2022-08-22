My 2 Cents: Rainy days

Eric Chilton chats about what people do on rainy days.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about rainy days and Mondays. No, not the Carpenters' song. Just rainy days and Mondays in general.

So, I read an online poll talking about America's favorite things to do on rainy days and the article cited things like sleeping in, watching movies, or even playing video games.

I asked a few of our staffers about their favorite rainy daytime killers. Tanya Rivera said, "Stay in PJs all day and read Our State magazine."

Amber Lake said, "I can't sit still so I usually clean my house."

Wow. Amber is invited to Casa De Chilton any day of the week!

Hunter Funk said, "Watch TV but leave the windows open so I can hear the rain."

Not bad. I like it.

And Meghann Mollerus said, "Just keep the kids occupied although if there is any downtime I like to read."

Alas, I know Meg is living the Mom Life and there's not much downtime. Been there.

As for me, I could take a page from all of their books. I love PJs all day, watching movies, and sneaking in a nap when possible. Cleaning is not on the list.