My 2 Cents: Rainy weather and comfort foods

Eric Chilton talks about the connection between a cold rainy day and say, a bowl of mac and cheese.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today I wanted to talk about rainy days and comfort foods. This morning my wife, Leslie said that her good friend Pam called and asked if it was wrong that she wanted to eat sloppy joes and mac and cheese for breakfast. I laughed, but then I thought...THE ANSWER IS NO. IT IS NOT WRONG?

I mean let's be honest. Rainy days and comfort foods just go together. I even found an article online at Southern Living's website called "Rainy day recipes for when you don't want to leave the house". It talked about things like soups, casseroles, and desserts. Yes, yes, and yes. I agree wholeheartedly.

It's like this. Rainy days, snowy days, or really any bad weather days all lend themselves to a couch, a television, a blanket, and some comfort dish of some sort.

So I say, go ahead and indulge! Because this weekend the sun returns and so can your workout.