My 2 Cents: Remembering my dad with a special group of friends

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When I first received the call about 4 months ago I was taken aback. It was a representative of the Griffith High School class of 1951. They were holding their 70th class reunion and were asking me to speak at it. Of course, I said yes. There are only 14 members of that class left. I was honored. But then came the news I didn't expect. My late father was their English teacher. In his early 20s, he wasn't more than 5 years older than his seniors. I was blown away. But not as much as I was when I got there. You see, even though I did some talking I was more excited about their stories. Stories of my father that I never knew about. It was a night of sharing. The group then ended with me participating in a ceremony that they do when they lose a class member. The person representing the one that passed puts a white rose in a vase surrounded by candles. They asked me to do it on this night in honor of my father. And although he passed in 2003, I felt his love as I did it.