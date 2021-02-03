My 2 Cents: Smartphone treasures

How a stroll through your recent pictures can really brighten your day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently I took a moment to glance through my cell phones pictures and videos. It really was like a walk down memory lane. You forget so much of what you do. But those images and short videos are there to remind you. Whether its the funny license plate I saw on a Tesla that read "Gas? Nah!" or the excitement I must've had to take a pic of Watermelon Flavored Mtn Dew.

But there are also the moments you want to keep. Like when Bryce and Alex realized that they got into the college they each wanted to attend. I'll never forget it...but if I did, they are always there on the phone.

So before we get angry because tech is invading our lives, think about the good it does as well.