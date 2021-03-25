My 2 Cents: Soak up the time while you have it

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you get kids ready for college you can get caught up in the details. Financial aid, housing applications, transcripts, parking passes, it all is a time consuming process. But my advice to you is to stop....and take a moment to think. All of that stuff will happen. What you should do is spend time with them because that is all that matters. Of course they will be home during breaks but you know how it goes... each year they come back less and less and that's the nature of life. However, you need to drink it in while they are still home. Time is the most valuable gift you'll ever give or recieve from them. Drink it in.