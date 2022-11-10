My 2 Cents: Sounds to sleep by

Eric Chilton talks about his struggles to fall asleep and how sounds can help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today we are talking about sleep issues. I'm jealous of those people who can fall asleep the moment their head hits the pillow. It usually takes me as much as 30 minutes to stop my brain from thinking about 100 things but I read a blog post on Krisp.com that talked about how sounds can help us sleep.

Now, we've all heard about white noise and rain sounds to help us snooze. White noise is just that constant hiss or as we used to call it in the old days "snow" on the tv when you weren't tuned into a channel that was broadcasting. (I just dated myself)

Of course the sound of rain works. I hear people talk frequently about how the sound of rain makes them doze off on the couch on a lazy weekend day.

But there were a few that surprised me. Like pink noise and silence. First of all, silence is the last thing I need. That would just make my thoughts even louder. But what is this pink noise they speak of? Pink noise is, apparently, white noise with intermittent splashes of high and low-frequency noises. They say it mimics sounds in nature but I don't think that would do it for me.

All of this brings me back to good old ocean sounds. The beach is always my happy place and to hear the constant and rhythmical sound of those waves crashing on the beach is pure medicine.

Whatever your choice is I think we can all agree that the power of sound is a real thing and may be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to visiting slumber city.