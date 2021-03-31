My 2 Cents: Spend more time away from my cell phone

A recent report found that Americans averaged about four hours a day on mobile devices in 2020. Lauren Coleman shares ways to make more use of your free time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

Many of us can’t live without our cell phones.

They’re like our lifeline.

We use cell phones to check emails, help us navigate around town, make calls, send texts and check social media.

Analytics Firm App Annie found that in 2020, Americans averaged about four hours a day on their phones.

Just this past week, I got a phone notification that I had a daily average of seven hours and 56 minutes.

It was hard for me to believe.

Of course, I use my phone for work or talking to my family, but certainly there are more productive things I could be doing then scrolling through my timeline on Instagram during my down time.

So, I made a list.

Now that it’s getting warmer, this is a great time to exercise outdoors. A 45-minute brisk walk around the neighborhood or at a local park.

Read a few chapters from my book of choice before bed.

I love games. Working on a puzzle not only boost brain power but can be done with friends and family.

I’m a big advocate of self-care. Treat myself to a pedicure or massage.

And last, just relax. Meditation or prayer is a great way to start and end the day with no cell phone distractions.

So, this week try to find some time to take a break from the work emails and social media.