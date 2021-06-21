My 2 Cents: Suburbia yard envy

Eric Chilton talks about how funny it is that people feel compelled to compete within neighborhoods for the best yard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I always thought it was funny how there is an unspoken competition between neighbors when it comes to the best yard and landscaping. So I read an article from The New York Post where they quoted a poll about summertime yard envy. In this article they said that the majority of the 2,000 homeowners polled, most of them say they feel compelled to play the "keeping up with the Jones" game every summer.

Also, interesting that more than half said they would find themselves doing things to their yards that they normally wouldn't do just because a nearby neighbor did it and they can't lose the battle. LOL

And how about this... the people polled also said they spend on average nearly one thousand dollars a season to keep up with their neighbors yards!

Well, before you go and spend major bucks hear this. I read that the old saying "The grass looks greener on the other side of the fence" is true, but here's why. Scientists say that if you look at a neighbor's yard from a distance the grass looks greener due to your viewing angle and when you are standing directly over your yard and looking down you see more of the imperfections.

So, do yourself a favor and take a deep breath before you jump into the unspoken suburbia yard competition this year.

(Whispered: But there are some great flower deals out there.)