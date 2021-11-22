My 2 Cents: Telling kids they will like healthy foods as they grow older

Eric Chilton has a chat with your kids about taste buds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was young there were certain foods I hated. Mostly green peas, asparagus, and Brussel sprouts. But kids, I want you to pay attention. You may LOVE those foods when you grow up. Taste buds change. It's the best news a kid could hear as they choke down greens and veggies at dinner.

So, kids do this for me. Ask your parents to prepare them differently. For example, my mother used to drown my asparagus in cheese sauce so I could eat them. It worked!

Let's be honest. A little butter and salt and pepper make anything taste better.

Now parents there is also a good ol bribe but let's not go down that road just yet.

So parents, get the kids out of the room for a second.

I still hate green peas but everything else I grew to love.

Now, parents bring the kids back in.

So kids, you will love ALL of those items you may hate now. So, don't worry. Your ol' buddy Eric has you covered.(wink wink)