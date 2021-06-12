My 2 Cents: The Chilton Christmas obsession

Eric Chilton says his family, especially his wife, goes all out for decorating this time of the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — OK. Yes, my family loves Christmas and all the decorating. I may not quite rival The Griswold's but it is a darn close second. My wife is the biggest culprit but I have to admit that even in my opinion you can't have enough Christmas spirit.

So, just to name a few things, we have a 10-foot real tree filled with decorations from my kids over the years and even a few from mine and my wife's childhoods. Then there's the second "pencil tree" in the foyer because you can't have just one tree. LOL.

Let's get to the pillows. If you watch this segment on the regular then you already know about my wife's obsession with pillows but when you watch this video you will see the plethora of Christmas and holiday pillows that almost fill our couches. I'm surprised there's enough room for us to even sit on the couches.

Then there are the coffee mugs. No one...I repeat, no one on the planet loves her mugs more than my wife so I lost count of many holiday-themed mugs there are in our cabinets.

Add to all of this, door hangers, stuffed Rudolph plush toys, wreaths inside and out, and the outside decorations and you have a winter wonderland of holiday bliss.

But I wouldn't have it any other way.