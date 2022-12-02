My 2 Cents: The history of parades

Eric Chilton talks about how the parade has evolved over the thousands of years we have been holding them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was poking around the internet to find out some history about parades since Greensboro's holiday parade is tomorrow.

It seems that the Farmers Almanac discussed this very topic and said that the parade has been a thing as far back as 3000 BC! Back then religious processions were very parade-like as well as the military parade. In those, the country would have its troops march through the streets as a show of power. They would even sometimes march prisoners of war through the streets as well!

But over the years we have evolved. For example, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was been going on since 1924, almost 100 years! Then there's the St. Patricks Day parade, Mardi Gras, Rose Bowl, 4th Of July, and Veterans Day to name a few.

But as we enter the holidays and attend our local parades just remember. The parade has been a part of Americana for hundreds of years and you and your family are a part of it.