My 2 Cents: The love between siblings

Eric Chilton talks about how his younger two kids look up to the older twins.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.

So the other day I came home from work and Drew had drawn a huge message in chalk on the driveway that said "Welcome home Bryce and Alex". It was written in multi-colored letters with hearts all around and even a little "D" at the bottom to show everyone who drew it. I loved it. It melted My heart and my wife Leslie's heart as well.

It got me thinking about how much these two love their older siblings. Every time I turn around they are face timing them or texting them to see how college is going or to say I love you.

Alex, one of the twins, comes home today and Bryce comes home next Tuesday. Needless to say, the two little ones are ecstatic. So, as you celebrate this Thanksgiving don't just give thanks for your kids. Give thanks for their bond as well. It's so much fun to watch.