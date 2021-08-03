My 2 Cents: The older kids help raise the younger ones

Eric Chilton speaks about the dynamics of raising the younger siblings in a big family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I grew up in a large family. I was the youngest of 5 kids...and the youngest by a long shot. So my 3 older sisters would babysit me all the time as well as feed me and sometimes even cut my hair. It was just what you do if you're in a big family. The older siblings help with the younger ones because once you get past a certain number the parents can't do without the help.

So, I stumbled across a few pictures recently. I think they were about three years old. And they were of my oldest twins, Bryce and Alex helping me and my wife one night by putting the younger two down for the night.

I remembered the night these photos were taken. By the reaction of Tyler and Drew that night you would've thought the President of The United States had shown up to tuck them in.

They so look up to their older siblings. This made their week. And mine. to watch their faces light up when the older boys read to them really made me happy. And to watch my twins, who by the way are the sweetest people on the planet, helping the little ones out just melted my heart.

So if you find yourself with a big family don't be afraid to push the older ones to get in the trenches and get dirty. Because EVERYONE, including the older kids, will admit later that it was a special moment.