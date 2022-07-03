My 2 Cents: The ONLY thing Carolina and Duke fans agree on

Eric Chilton talks about what some say is the greatest rivalry on sports.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, there was this big game over the weekend. You might have heard about it. Carolina and Duke. The quintessential rivalry game for all of college basketball. So, as a die-hard UNC fan, I thought long and hard about what I would say today. DO I say what I SHOULD say or what I WANT to say? But then it dawned on me. There is ONE thing that all UNC and Duke fans can agree on. It is one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

So, let's talk about that. I took a look at it by the numbers. The two schools' basketball resumes are incredible.

They have played 256 times since they began in 1920. UNC has won 141 of those and Duke 115. Very close, but when I looked at their combined accomplishments it becomes even MORE evident why they are touted as "Blue Bloods".

Together, they have 51 ACC regular-season titles and 29 ACC Tournament Titles. By the way, there has been 65 ACC Tournaments total!

They also have 36 Final Fours and 11 National Championships.

Sports Illustrated ranked the rivalry as the best in college basketball and the second greatest rivalry EVER.

So, the bottom line here is that no matter which shade of blue your blood runs, it's safe to say that we here in North Carolina have something very special and we should all be thankful.