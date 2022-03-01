My 2 Cents: The post-holiday blues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, the holidays are over and for some, that means the post-holiday blues have set in. Some also call this post-vacation syndrome. It's basically the big adrenaline letdown after the excitement of the holidays or a vacation. Scientists say it's actually a thing.

Now, I know I have this because I am leaving my decorations up for a few more nights just because I felt like Christmas went too fast. I may even listen to a few more holiday tunes before all is said and done. Now, doctors say you can get out of this with a few easy steps like surrounding yourself with people that make you happy as well as giving yourself some "you time". Now, this truly has to be YOU alone. I have taken this advice and it actually worked. No more was I having difficulty concentrating or feeling tired.