My 2 Cents: The psychology of cold weather and snow

Eric Chilton talks about how cold weather and snow affects us.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, since the winter storm is approaching I thought it made sense to do a little digging to see how cold weather and snow affect us from a physical and mental standpoint.

After looking around I found this. Researchers in one study say our brain's activity level is the lowest in winter than at any other time in the calendar year. However, they go on to say that the results and reactions of our thought processes are just as fast as in other seasons. In other words, our brains go into efficiency mode and they achieve similar results but use fewer resources to do it.

There was a 2014 study that said that women tend to wear more pink and red in cold weather. Interesting.

And finally, there's the power of snow. Scientists said that while other forms of bad weather bring our anxiety level up, snow actually has a calming effect. It's due in part to the silence associated with the blanket of snow. It tends to muffle sounds wherever it falls.

And then there's the nostalgia of snow. It makes us think of pleasant childhood memories like snowball fights and building snowmen and women.

I saw a quote from an author that I loved, talking about this. They said, "Snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always bring sweet clarity to my heart."

So, this Sunday don't stress about the storm. Just get some sweet clarity, my people!

But that's just My 2 Cents.