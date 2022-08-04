My 2 Cents: They really do grow up too fast

Eric Chilton talks about how his youngest son's birthday reminded him that he is growing up so fast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know my wife Leslie and I were talking recently about what to get our youngest son Tyler for his birthday. When we asjed him he said, 'Just money and gift cards will be fine.'

We looked at each other and realized that he is growing up. There weren't any toys on that list and while it is a lot easier than shopping for toys we were honestly a little sad. It took me back to when the twins were his age and the same thing happened.

I realize it's just the life cycle so to speak but I longed for the days when he would crawl up in my lap and watch tv with me. I knew it was coming but you are never really prepared for it.

So as I looked at his birthday presents, a few were actually wrapped from Grandma, I took a deep breath and chaulked it up to just "life".

But hey I still have a 9-year-old girl bringing up the rear. The way girls mature she may do the same thing next year.

Just remember parents, especially if you're in the early stages of raising your child and you are exhausted and sleep deprived, there will come a day when you wish you could hold that chubby little baby again.... maybe jjst for a day thought.