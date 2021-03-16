My 2 Cents: Things we will keep from the pandemic

Eric Chilton talks about how some things we've grown accustomed to during the pandemic may not go away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are changes that we've all made during the pandemic that I think may stick around a little bit and I was kind of reaffirmed after I read this article recently from the Harvard Gazette. They were mentioning a few things I think we should talk about. What about this, a cashless society? Plastic and ordering online has just been the way people have done it since the pandemic started but now we were on that path anyway. We were probably headed there already but the pandemic gave us a little move into overdrive for that. I think that's going to happen and probably will stick around, the use of plastic over actual cash.

What about virtual connections? Working remotely. Of course, a lot of companies are going to say, 'do we really need a big office building that we have to pay for?' So, I think that part of that will stick around.

And speaking of remote connections what about doctor's visits? This was a big one to me. No traffic, no juggling schedules, and no parking issues. For mild things, a virtual visit is all you need really need.