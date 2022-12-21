My 2 Cents: This little dog wandered into our lives

How a stray and maybe abused puppy is stealing hearts around Christmas time.

It's time for My 2 Cents and today we're talking about something that happened recently that I swore would never happen for a few more years. I'm talking about my family getting a dog. Recently, a neighbor found this adorable dog and sent out a message to people in the neighborhood to see if anyone would adopt him. He looked like about a six or eight-month-old puppy and was the sweetest dog you could ever meet.

Of course, my kids fell in love with him and he needed some medical attention so three of the families in our neighborhood pitched in and took him to the vet to get him checked out. He is getting better day by day but the only trouble is that now we are all loving him more and more day by day. I might end up eating my words about not getting a dog for a long time. Especially when I watch my kids all lie on the floor and take naps with him.

I guess it's safe to say that Christmas might have come a little bit early for our family. I'll keep you posted on what we name him and if we actually end up keeping him. We lost our dog about 3 years ago and it may be the right time.

My 9-year-old girl Drew may have summed it up best when she said that if all she got for Christmas was this puppy she would be happy.