My 2 Cents: Time with The Twins

Eric Chilton talks about capturing that elusive one-on-one time with your kids and how beneficial it is.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a few weeks ago I did a My 2 Cents on my three sons. I have four kids and my youngest is a girl but my older three were talking to me one night and they said, and I'll never forget this as long as I live, quote the greatest gift you have ever or will ever give us is your time and attention.

It really made me think. So, the twins wanted to do something with just me for a change. We never get that chance. So, we did it. After that discussion, I realized how important it is. So, off we go to Wilmington last weekend.

We had so much fun together. We did a riverboat cruise along the Cape fear River among other things and had lots of time to talk and laugh and sightsee. We watched the beautiful sunsets and just talked about everything. We even tapped into the little boy in all of us and when we went past one of these huge cargo ships we watched to see how they unload those giant tractor trailers from the cargo ship.

It was a bonding trip and it meant the world to me. At the end of the trip I felt this release. Like the teapot had been vented and we just got a lot of that out of our system. That's when it hit me and I realized just how important it really is to connect on a level when you don't have distractions. When the day-to-day life things aren't pulling you in 17 different directions and it was just me and my older two twins together.

Tyler and I do stuff together and go to Carolina games but this was something just for me and the twins. They're growing up. In case you don't know they'll be 20 in about two weeks so I need to do this type of thing as much as possible before life pulls them in 10 different directions.