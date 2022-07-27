My 2 Cents: Time with your kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This may shock a lot of you but my twin boys will turn 20 next month. Hard to believe they're young adults now they're not little kids anymore. So, last night we were talking about their childhood and there was a divorce involved and so we were kind of going over everything and the oldest Bryce said something I'll never forget. He said, you know what Dad? The greatest gift you ever gave us or could give us is ....your time. At the exact same moment my 12-year-old, my youngest son walks in and he had been listening to some of this and he started tearing up and he said he's right. Well, all of us were shedding tears at that point and then we hugged and we talked about it and it made me realize that if there's one thing I could say to any parent especially dads is to spend time with the kids. Sometimes it seems like dads get so busy with things in most households, not all, but in most the dads are so busy the mom usually has more time with the kids and when Bryce said that to me and all of them agreed that your time is more important than anything else you can give us it made me think of my father and how I used to beg for his attention too.