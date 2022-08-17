My 2 Cents: Tough Love

Eric Chilton gives us his opinion on parents, tough love and work ethic for our kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.

It worries me on a lot of different levels. I will tell you that parents, in my opinion, are not supposed to be our kids' friends. You can be friends later in life but when you're bringing them up through the ranks and getting them into the working world I think it's our responsibility to teach them how to fight through tough times and develop a thick skin and keep going.

I heard a comedian the other day that made me laugh so hard. He goes I don't get these parents that let their kids do a gap year between high school and college. He said do you know if I had told my dad that I need a gap year to find myself my dad would have looked at me and said I found you, I see you, you're right here in my home and you don't have a job.

I burst out laughing! Of course, he's a comedian so he's exaggerating but it's an example of how if we don't teach our kids to get through tough times and to be stronger what are they going to do in the working world and how are they going to develop that work ethic? I hear people sometimes nowadays will say, well that that makes me a little uncomfortable and then sometimes they'll go to HR or to their boss to complain. In my world "uncomfortable" is about a one on the 0 to 10 scale of problems. If you can't build your character, push yourself, develop that work ethic and get through the ones and twos what are you going to do when you get to the 8, 9, and 10s of life?

I think as parents we're dropping the ball if we don't teach our kids how to toughen up, nose to the grindstone, fight through it and you feel so much better and more accomplished when you get through that on your own. Pushing your kids to be able to do that and fail on their own so they're better the next time is our responsibility. It affects the work ethic and I think it affects their mental health. Mental health is super important and part of mental health is that balance between getting some help but also working hard to fix it.

So parents, let's try harder to have as much tough love as you can. I know it's not easy. I'm not great at it myself but it's something I think we have to do so that America could be super strong and our work ethic and our character continues to build.