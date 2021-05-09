My 2 Cents: Trust, the foundation of everything

Eric Chilton talks about the importance of trust and how it could be the answer we need these days

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was reading an opinion article in The N.Y. Times and the author said that he thought if we were to fight World War II today....we would lose. He cited the inability to work for a common good as well as trust issues.

That got me thinking just how important trust is. It isn't just about trust between a couple. It really extends into every facet of our lives both as individuals as well as your career and even as a country.

We are so divided now that trust is difficult. But it starts with each of us reaching out a bit. That can have a ripple effect.

Positive Psychology.com says in order to build trust we must do things like this.

* Follow through on your commitments

*Be consistent

* Don't be afraid to say NO

*Don't overcommit