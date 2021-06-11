My 2 Cents: Turn signal chaos

Eric Chilton reveals his driving pet peeves.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All right it's time for me to complain. It is Complain Friday. Sorry people. Here's what I'm talking about. My pet peeves of the roadways. What are your big ones?

I can't stand it when you're trying to pass somebody and all of a sudden they speed up because they realize they're going too slow and then it's like turn four in the brickyard. No, it's not a NASCAR race or an Indy race. Slow down let me pass. I'm in the passing lane. But the one that gets me more than any of them.... people that don't use turn signals whether they're changing lanes or turning. You use a turn signal. That's what you do.

I read this survey from the Society of Automotive Engineers. It was from back in 2012. They said nearly 48% of accidents in the country are because people don't use a turn signal. They're either changing lanes and say 'well here I go' or they're going to turn but don't use their turn signal so they're slowing down and somebody rams it to the back of them.