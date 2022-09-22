x
My 2 Cents: Using coffee to relax?

Eric Chilton tells us some additional benefits to our favorite cup of joe.
Credit: WFMY News 2

You probably remember the old commercials that said "Behold, the power of cheese". Well, I'm here to talk about the power of coffee.

This may sound counterintuitive but I read on healthyoptions.com that scientists back in 2015 did an experiment with one group of mice having caffeine in their drinking water while the others didn't.

After 3 weeks they put the mice through stressful situations and the group with caffeine actually scored better.

Now, it is a proven fact that caffeine helps the brain to produce dopamine, a sort of "feel-good neurotransmitter" helping us be happier. So, there's that.

But finally, let's think about the association factor. We often times experience a sense of safety or nostalgia with coffee. Those weekend mornings on the back porch, a warm latte while watching a movie, or maybe those cozy coffee shops with overstuffed furniture.... whatever the case, coffee is there and with a calming effect.

So this weekend if you're feeling a little uneasy settle down with that hot cup of joe and test it out.

But I would stay away from the espresso shot.

But that's just My 2 Cents.

