My 2 Cents: Using coffee to relax?

Eric Chilton tells us some additional benefits to our favorite cup of joe.

You probably remember the old commercials that said "Behold, the power of cheese". Well, I'm here to talk about the power of coffee.

This may sound counterintuitive but I read on healthyoptions.com that scientists back in 2015 did an experiment with one group of mice having caffeine in their drinking water while the others didn't.

After 3 weeks they put the mice through stressful situations and the group with caffeine actually scored better.

Now, it is a proven fact that caffeine helps the brain to produce dopamine, a sort of "feel-good neurotransmitter" helping us be happier. So, there's that.

But finally, let's think about the association factor. We often times experience a sense of safety or nostalgia with coffee. Those weekend mornings on the back porch, a warm latte while watching a movie, or maybe those cozy coffee shops with overstuffed furniture.... whatever the case, coffee is there and with a calming effect.

So this weekend if you're feeling a little uneasy settle down with that hot cup of joe and test it out.

But I would stay away from the espresso shot.