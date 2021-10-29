My 2 Cents: Viral Halloween costumes

Eric Chilton talks about some of the more clever costumes he's seen online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So I was checking out one of my favorite websites recently, BuzzFeed, when I stumbled across an article showing 40 of the best viral costumes. Of course, I had to look. I was not disappointed. Lets begin with, not Optimus Prime, but Amazon Prime. This guy made his costume out of Amazon Prime boxes and won the office costume contest.

Next was probably my favorite, "Bert" Reynolds. This was a combination of Bert from Sesame Street and the actor Burt Reynolds. Hilarious.

One guy just dressed up as "fire". Just a lot of red, orange, and yellow and he stuffed himself in the fireplace. LOL

How about using what God gave you. This pug, once wrapped in a blanket, is a dead ringer for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

And speaking of dead ringers. How about this guy who dressed like Steve Jobs and then went to an Apple store to see if anyone noticed! So funny.

And last but not least. The skeleton weatherman. This guy put on a green bodysuit and attached skeleton bones to it so on TV it looked like his head on a skeleton. Brilliant. Now I know what to do next year on tv.