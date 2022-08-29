My 2 Cents: When the prank on your wife backfires

Eric Chilton tells us how his prank to get his wife to think he bought a pet pig backfired over the weekend.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — So this past weekend I prepared an elaborate prank on my wife. You see, for years I've been saying that I wanted a pet pig. Of course, she never thought I would actually do it. So, I arranged for the fine folks at Sweet Sampson Farm Animal Rescue to let me borrow an 8-week-old piglet to take home as a joke.

I walked into the living room holding a piglet in a cage expecting my wife to say something like, "Have you lost your ever-loving mind?" After which I would be showing viewers her over-the-top reaction on the Four 2 Five. (I had my son video the whole thing.)

Instead, she made over that little pig like it was the cutest puppy she had ever seen. No anger. No demands to take it back immediately. Just loved the pig. Epic fail.

Now fast forward six hours when it was time to take it back, and now I was in love with the pig, and she didn't want to keep it. Of course, we took it back. But what a fail on so many levels! Ha! Not only did she not react but now I was the one begging to keep it like I was a 6-year-old who found a stray puppy.

Oh well, she wins again. Story of my life. That's what I get for thinking that I can outsmart her. Too smart.