My 2 Cents: When your weekend isn't a weekend

Eric Chilton talks about how his kids schedules are opening up again and how he misses tranquil weekends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you remember when your weekends were nothing more than hanging around the house and working on home projects? Yes, the pandemic actually did some good things for us. But now as restrictions ease our weekends are filling up fast. Especially when it comes to my kids' games and recitals. Between football practices and games, soccer practices and games, and dance classes I don't have time to breathe. LOL

Now, don't get me wrong, I believe that kids should be involved in all those things but it does make you long for downtime as a parent. And not that I would EVER want another year like our last...but those weekends.