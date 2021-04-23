My 2 Cents: When your weekend isn't a weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you remember when your weekends were nothing more than hanging around the house and working on home projects? Yes, the pandemic actually did some good things for us. But now as restrictions ease our weekends are filling up fast. Especially when it comes to my kids' games and recitals. Between football practices and games, soccer practices and games, and dance classes I don't have time to breathe. LOL
Now, don't get me wrong, I believe that kids should be involved in all those things but it does make you long for downtime as a parent. And not that I would EVER want another year like our last...but those weekends.
Anyway, it's back to reality and back to life. Like it or not. So if you need me just look on the soccer and football fields or the dance class recitals.