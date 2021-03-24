My 2 Cents: Why the beach is calling

Eric Chilton talks about North Carolina's love affair with the coast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All my life I have been a huge fan of the coast. Any coast. Just give me a beach and I am over the moon. Beach lovers like myself are all over the great state of North Carolina. It's almost cult-like. Why do you think the "Salt Life" window stickers are so popular?

So recently I tried to dig into this love affair and figure out where it all comes from. I read an article in Travel and Leisure.com that had valid points.

That "Beach Town" feel, number one. You could go to a beach town in the middle of winter but when you step out of that car in a beach town it still feels like vacation. Those salt-water taffy stands and the sandy floored open-air diners and bars...heaven.

There are also those sunrises. Most times a sunrise at home can be awful... especially if you have to be up early for work. But the majesty of a sunrise over the ocean is almost "life-affirming".

And don't get me started on beach hair. After a day in the sun it is usually the most perfect "tossed" hair do you'll ever get. Add some blonde highlights from the sun and you look like you worked out for the last month. LOL