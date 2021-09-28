My 2 Cents: You'll always be my little girl

Eric Chilton talks about his youngest and only girl, Drew and how hard it is to watch her grow up.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — SO, my youngest, and only girl, Drew had a milestone last week. She got to cheer with her youth cheerleading squads at the varsity game at Northern Guilford High School.

Watching this young girl perform was bittersweet for me. I was immensely proud but at the same time, I couldn't help but see that little adorable toddler that I remember just 5 years ago. Those chubby cheeks and little 'rubber bands' around her wrists have all faded into dimples and a thin lean little girl.

The reality is that 5 years, which seems so short to an adult, equals a world of change for a kid. I realized at that moment that in another 5 years she will be a teenager and only a few years from driving. It was almost too much. So I just shook it off and focused on that sweet smile and the pride I could feel coming from her as she cheered with her teammates. She was watching me constantly to see if I was still watching. And if another cheerleader moved in front of her line-of-sight with me, she would scoot to one side to make sure I could watch her.

She's the apple of my eye and seeing her so proud just about made me burst with pride as well.