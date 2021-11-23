NASA to test astroid planetary defense system early Wednesday morning.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test launches at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning but it won't reach the asteroid until the Fall of 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NASA will be launching its first-ever mission to redirect an asteroid. No, Bruce Willis will not be onboard and this asteroid is not a danger to Earth, but NASA is ready to test planetary defense capabilities for the future.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft will be headed towards the asteroid Didymos and its small moon. DART will intentionally collide with the moon called Dimorphos to alter the path of this small asteroid around the larger asteroid Didymos. NASA’s goal with DART is for us to be prepared with a planetary defense capability if an asteroid is ever discovered to be on a collision course with Earth in the future.

Small fragments of asteroids, from pebble-sized to person-sized, hit the Earth every day. Dimorphos is about the height of the Washington Monument (but much bulkier). An asteroid this big could cause severe damage if it were to collide with our planet. No known asteroid poses an impact threat to Earth for the next 100 years, but the danger from asteroids not yet discovered is still unknown. The DART mission will be the first of its kind to alter the path of an asteroid so we can observe how a real asteroid responds to a deflection attempt.