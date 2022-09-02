Moviegoers can enjoy thrills, chills and laughs during National Cinema Day on Saturday

Saturday marks National Cinema Day when moviegoers will be able to enjoy a day in the movie theater for cheap.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's been a lull at the box office recently. Gallup reported in January 2022 that movie theater attendance fell far below historic norms. According to their research, Americans only saw around one movie per year inside a movie theater.

On Saturday, movie theaters are hoping to bring more people out to spend the day enjoying some of the latest releases. It will be National Cinema Day, a new celebration meant to encourage people to visit their local theaters launched by The Cinema Foundation.

To celebrate the day, people will be able to see movies for only $3. Regal announced that people would be able to buy a ticket for every movie, every showtime and in every format for $3 on Saturday. Unlimited members will also be able to buy a small popcorn for $3. All theaters are participating, they said.

AMC Theatres also announced they would have a similar special. All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema releases, will only be $3 plus tax on Saturday. Their drink and popcorn cameo combo will also be $5 plus tax.