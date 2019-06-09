GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest-growing FREE festivals in the Southeast region will return to Greensboro September 5-8.
That's right ladies and gentlemen, the North Carolina Folk Festival is back in full effect for your musical enjoyment!
The event will take place across multiple stages in downtown Greensboro and feature an exciting, new lineup of global artists, American roots performers, and North Carolina flavors.
Last year the festival attracted over 150,000 people to downtown Greensboro, so we can only anticipate more of the same this year!
Rain or Shine
The North Carolina Folk Festival will go on rain or shine. Potential visitors are urged to check the festival website for updates. When using the Festival Mobile App, you can also “opt-in” to push notifications in the settings section to receive weather or schedule updates.
Festival Hours
Thursday, September 5: 8pm – 10pm
Friday, September 6: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday, September 11: 30am – 10:15pm
Sunday, September 8: 11:30am – 5:45pm
Stages & Festival Areas
CityStage sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC
Friday 6pm – 10pm
Saturday 12pm – 10pm
Sunday 12pm – 5pm
NC Folklife Demonstration Area at Center City Park
Saturday 12pm – 5pm
Sunday 12pm – 5pm
Here is a list of some performers slated to perform at this year's festival! For a scheduled rundown of performance times click here.
Parking
- Bellemeade Parking Garage at 220 North Greene Street: vehicle height limit is 7 feet, 0 inches.
- Church Street Parking Garage at 215 North Church Street: vehicle height limit is 6 feet, 7 inches.
- Greene Street Parking Garage at 211 South Greene Street: vehicle height limit is 6 feet, 8 inches.
- Note: The Davie Street Parking Garage will be closed to the public during the Festival.
RELATED: Several Roads Will Close In Downtown Greensboro Ahead of The 2019 North Carolina Folk Festival
RELATED: Preparations Underway For NC Folk Festival's Return To Greensboro
RELATED: NC Folk Festival, Flag Football, Cheerleaders, and the Greenway All Have One Special Need You Can Provide--Your Time
RELATED: Kontoor Brands Sponsoring 'Lee-Wrangler' Stage For NC Folk Fest in Greensboro
RELATED: Townebank Announced as NC Folk Fest Presenting Sponsor
RELATED: N.C. Folk Festival Could Get State Funds If Lawmaker's Bill Passes
RELATED: The Numbers Are In: NC Folk Fest ‘Dazzled’ 150,000+ Attendees During Inaugural Weekend
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users