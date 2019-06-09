GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest-growing FREE festivals in the Southeast region will return to Greensboro September 5-8. 

That's right ladies and gentlemen, the North Carolina Folk Festival is back in full effect for your musical enjoyment! 

The event will take place across multiple stages in downtown Greensboro and feature an exciting, new lineup of global artists, American roots performers, and North Carolina flavors.

Last year the festival attracted over 150,000 people to downtown Greensboro, so we can only anticipate more of the same this year!   

Rain or Shine

The North Carolina Folk Festival will go on rain or shine. Potential visitors are urged to check the festival website for updates. When using the Festival Mobile App, you can also  “opt-in” to push notifications in the settings section to receive weather or schedule updates. 

Festival Hours

Thursday, September 5: 8pm – 10pm
Friday, September 6: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday, September 11: 30am – 10:15pm
Sunday, September 8: 11:30am – 5:45pm

Stages & Festival Areas 

CityStage sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC
Friday 6pm – 10pm
Saturday 12pm – 10pm
Sunday 12pm – 5pm

NC Folklife Demonstration Area at Center City Park
Saturday 12pm – 5pm
Sunday 12pm – 5pm

Here is a list of some performers slated to perform at this year's festival! For a scheduled rundown of performance times click here

Parking 

  • Bellemeade Parking Garage at 220 North Greene Street: vehicle height limit is 7 feet, 0 inches.
  • Church Street Parking Garage at 215 North Church Street: vehicle height limit is 6 feet, 7 inches.
  • Greene Street Parking Garage at 211 South Greene Street: vehicle height limit is 6 feet, 8 inches.
  • Note:  The Davie Street Parking Garage will be closed to the public during the Festival.

